Caleb Wales, Crystal Sobers elated with selection to FIFA 2023 international lists

Caleb Wales -

TRINIDAD and Tobago assistant referee Caleb Wales, who officiated in his first FIFA World Cup game in Qatar, is one of six national referees approved by the FIFA Referees Committee for the 2023 international lists.

Joining Wales are referees Cecile Hinds, Kwinsi Williams and Crystal Sobers and assistant referees Ainsley Rochard and Evelyn Careissa Douglas-Jacob.

The six officials were selected based on recommendations by the TTFA’s referee department.

The FIFA international list is an elite group of referees acknowledged to officiate at international level tournaments and matches.

At the World Cup, Wales was part of the officiating team that took charge of the Group B fixture between Wales and Iran on November 25, which Iran won 2-0.

On his selection to this top-flight list of match officials, Wales was over the moon.

“I’m elated to have been approved for another year and would congratulate all my colleagues new and continuing who were also selected in 2023,” he said.

On New Year’s Day, Wales celebrates the ten-year anniversary of his first selection as a match official.

To be selected for the 2023 international list, he said, is a big achievement.

“I could say it’s not an easy task getting nominated, but it’s even more difficult to stay on. For next year, I just want to continue working, growing, learn a lot. I would love to become fluent in Spanish in 2023,” he added.

Similarly, referee Sobers anticipates a bumper year of football and is goal-bound on executing some of her best performances to stay within the top ranks of FIFA match officials.

“Having accomplished yet another FIFA badge for eight consecutive years is a superb reward, which highlights my perseverance. I am hoping for my performances to be noteworthy so I’ll be listed as a top-tier candidate. That’s the bar for 2023 and beyond, till retirement,” Sobers said.

Commenting on the development, Michael Ragoonath, head of TTFA’s referee department said, “All five of our FIFA officials were accepted and we are delighted that we have one new addition in Kwinsi Williams who will be our only male referee on the list since 2017.

“We shall continue to work towards further development of our match officials and we are indeed delighted with those who have continued to progress.

“Of course, the highlight of 2022 was the appearance of Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. His exploits have and will continue to serve as proof of what dedication, perseverance and dreaming big can help one achieve in whatever they set out to.”

He added that the preceding year had its challenges but the referees department “ensured there is a pathway ahead for 2023.”

Ragoonath extended appreciation to the FA and the normalisation committee for their assistance along the way. They are now planning for what is expected to be an action-filled and progressive 2023.

The TTFA will host its next referees recruit course on January 12 at the TTFA Home of Football and Ato Boldon Stadium in Balmain, Couva.