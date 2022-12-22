Whisky and fine food at Mille Fleurs

An Ace bartender heats up a cocktail made with Glenmorangie Single Malt Scotch Whisky - Overtime Media

A S Bryden & Sons hosted a Scotch whisky tasting and pairing featuring an exclusive and rare Glenmorangie tasting experience.

Guests at the Mille Fleurs, Queen's Park Savannah, were told of the history on the Glenmorangie Single Malt range of Scotch whiskies as shared by Moët Hennessy's market manager for the Caribbean, Alexandre Helaine. In addition, there were food pairings of 12 by Rishi Restaurant chef, Rishi Ramoutar, a media release said.

Upon entry guests were treated to fried king fish with creole sauce jub jub, eggplant lasagna rolls and Murtani butter with pastry pinwheels in the air for starters. The appetisers were paired with Glenmorangie cocktails and followed by paratha pot pie with shrimp, and wild hog served polenta, with lemongrass ice cream with scorpion pepper, and honey-roasted almonds for dessert.