Whisky and fine food at Mille Fleurs

An Ace bartender heats up a cocktail made with Glenmorangie Single Malt Scotch Whisky - Overtime Media
An Ace bartender heats up a cocktail made with Glenmorangie Single Malt Scotch Whisky

A S Bryden & Sons hosted a Scotch whisky tasting and pairing featuring an exclusive and rare Glenmorangie tasting experience.

Concierge and private sale manager, The Naughty Grape, Mario Pereira, and AS Bryden & Sons' marketing manager Marsha ,chat with managing director Stephen Welch following the Glenmorangie Tasting Experience at Mille Fleurs. - Overtime Media

Guests at the Mille Fleurs, Queen's Park Savannah, were told of the history on the Glenmorangie Single Malt range of Scotch whiskies as shared by Moët Hennessy's market manager for the Caribbean, Alexandre Helaine. In addition, there were food pairings of 12 by Rishi Restaurant chef, Rishi Ramoutar, a media release said.

Andrew Ramroop, left, talks scotch and suits with Moët Hennessy's marketing manager for the Caribbean Alexandre Helaine. - Overtime Media

Upon entry guests were treated to fried king fish with creole sauce jub jub, eggplant lasagna rolls and Murtani butter with pastry pinwheels in the air for starters. The appetisers were paired with Glenmorangie cocktails and followed by paratha pot pie with shrimp, and wild hog served polenta, with lemongrass ice cream with scorpion pepper, and honey-roasted almonds for dessert.

Andrew Ramroop, right, with supermarket and real estate magnate Brian Bachew, left, A S Bryden & Sons' managing director Stephen Welch, and regional business development director, Brydens Premium Beverages David Franco, following the Glenmorangie Tasting Experience held recently at Mille Fleurs. - Overtime Media

