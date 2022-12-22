V'zuelan entrepreneurs to distribute toys on Boxing Day

Miguel Mata, Héctor Serrano and Andres Contreras will come together to deliver gifts to the children of Chaguanas this Christmas. Photo by Grevic Alvarado

A group of Venezuelan small business owners will distribute Christmas gifts to needy children in Trinidad on Boxing Day.

Chaguanas businessmen Miguel Mata (Pana's Burger), Andres Contreras (Restaurant Andres), Hector Serrano (The King Tequeños), Gabriel Perez (Elegance Studio), are coming together to give joy to the most needy boys and girls.

Toy distribution will be on Monday, starting at 4 pm in the parking lot of Pana's Burger on Rodney Road, Chaguanas.

The group plans to distribute close to 100 toys for children between one and 12 years old.

Mata said the gifts would be for both migrant and local children who live in Lange Park, Endeavour, Enterprise, Longdenville and Chaguanas.

"It is a gesture to thank the community for opening its doors to us so that our businesses can grow and make themselves known," he said.

Serrano said the idea for the toy distribution came from Mata.

"We have distributed food on some occasions in residences for locals and migrants. Our objective is to help those who need us, in this case to cheer up the children at Christmas," said Serrano.

Contreras acknowledged that Monday's distribution will be the group's first, but hopes it will attract the attention of other entrepreneurs and large companies in Chaguanas.

Those interested in Monday's event can contact through Mata, Contreras, Serrano or Perez through the social media pages of their businesses or by phone at 477-2415 or 287-9841.