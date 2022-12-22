[UPDATED] Orange-level hazardous seas alert begins Friday

Photo of Lambeau Beach. Photo by David Reid

The Met Office, on Thursday, issued an orange-level hazardous seas alert that will begin on Friday at 2 pm and is expected to end midday next Wednesday.

Earlier Thursday, the Met Office discontinued a similar yellow-level alert 8 am. That alert began on December 9.

The discontinuance was issued with a warning that the improvement would be temporary and would last for about 36 hours.

The newest alert warns of large breaking waves near 3.5 metres along the nearshore, north-exposes coastlines. Choppy conditions are also likely especially along the northern facing coastlines in the Gulf of Paria.

The Met Office warned that conditions would be amplified during high tides and exacerbated at spring tides. It said that the effects would first be experienced on the northern shorelines of Tobago, then about two hours later in Trinidad.

Conditions will be dangerous for swimming and small craft operations while very high surf and dangerous rip currents are expected near the affected coastlines.

The Met Office advises the public to keep monitoring the sea conditions, follow instructions from lifeguards and keep abreast of information from official news sources including at www.odpm.gov.tt. More information can be found at www.metoffice.gov.tt/.

This story was originally published with the title "Hazardous sea level alert discontinued" and has been adjusted to include additional details. See original post below.

The Met Office has discontinued its hazardous sea level alert that began on December 9 with the expectation of it ending on Thursday at 8 am.

It said the conditions that have been affecting the north coasts of TT associated with the long period swells event have improved. The Met Office said this is temporary and this improvement is expected to last for around 36 hours from Thursday morning.

The Met Office said despite the improvement in swells, the seas remain occasionally choppy and another high energy swell event is expected to impact near the shore of the north-facing coastlines of the exposed and sheltered areas in the next 36 hours.

It said to keep monitoring the sea conditions, following instructions from the lifeguards and to keep abreast of information from official news sources. More information can be found at www.odpm.gov.tt.