THA to prioritise Back Bay coastal works

Resident James Roberts points to the coastal erosion threatening homes at North Street, near Back Back, Wednesday. - David Reid

COASTAL erosion was one of the main concerns identified by residents of Bethesda/ Les Coteaux at the THA's first district town hall meting on Tuesday.

Members of the THA Executive Council, led by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, were present and responded to the questions, queries, concerns and even suggestions, at the Bethesda Multipurpose Facility.

Resident James Roberts, who lives in the Plymouth area along North Street, near Back Bay, said he is afraid an electricity pole in the immediate vicinity of his home would collapse.

“I live in the same area where the landslide is at Back Bay sea. Right now, I have an issue with a pole – when T&TEC came, they say we have at least some years before it falls because it had a tree in front of it, now the tree is gone. I am scared because that pole is in front of my house. So if that falls, I would not be getting current. T&TEC said it would take some years, but the tree went so right now the pole is just there with the wires swinging.”

Electoral representative for the area Niall George, who also serves as the Assistant Secretary with responsibility for public utilities, was mandated by Augustine to reach out to T&TEC and have the pole removed as a matter of urgency. George said he was aware at the issue and has been advocating on behalf of the residents.

“Based on my intimate knowledge of the situation, the problem there would be where they would place the new pole. The coast is so threatened that they would move it and anywhere they can possibly put it, outside of in someone’s yard in the area, would also be compromised.”

He said, essentially, the coastal works must begin.

In response, Augustine said that the project is a priority for the assembly and coastal engineers have been working. He said this programme would be executed through CAF development bank of Latin America. The previous administration had secured a US$15 million loan from CAF for critical coastal works.

“Three coastal works were identified to be done by that loan – Pigeon Point, Grange Bay and the third area was actually supposed to be Little Tobago.”

However, the assembly financed improvement works at Little Tobago earlier this year.

“We took a cheaper route to doing the works at Little Tobago – spending just about half a million dollars of our own money. That was done, so we could not have Little Tobago as the priority but we can make Back Bay at North Street the priority from out of that funding.

"We believe that that was even more critical – we actually have people living along North Street and we felt it was better to make a priority where people actually live than just where birds are. If the worst happens at Little Tobago, the most that would happen is that the island would not be accessible but the birds and the wildlife and the animals will continue to thrive without human interaction.

"We need to protect lives and livelihoods along Back Bay.”

He said one of the requirements from CAF is that it must also be shown how the project would lead to sustainable livelihoods.

“So they don’t want us to just do revetment or build a wall. They want us to do the project in such a way that it will encourage economic activity. That is what is taking a little while because in the design, while they would do the necessary to safeguard the lands, they also have to do something – whether it is a lookout point or something – that would generate actual economic activities so that people in the area can benefit from the development in the area.”

He is estimating that by the middle of 2023, the project should get started.

Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James said the assembly has been meeting with CAF. The next meeting is scheduled for the middle of January.

James said, “CAF wants to see the documents prepared in a particular way and so we’re trying to prepare the documents...We’ll start the job once we get the money – if that process takes too long then I am sure the Secretary of Finance will wire the funds and send them to the division. It’s only TT$16 million.”