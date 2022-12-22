Sorrel scarce, costly owing to impact of flooding

Vendor Ricky Caton parcels sorrel for a customer at Maritime Roundabout, Barataria on Wednesday. - ROGER JACOB

In Trinidad and Tobago, sorrel is the drink of choice for Christmas. But this year the fruit used for many local TT delicacies such as jams, non-alcoholic drinks, and even wines and ports, can be hard to find and is very expensive.

Why?

President of the Jerningham Junction Farmers Association Marlon Mathura said heavy rains and high floodwaters last month decimated crops prompting a shortage when at a time where it is in its highest demand.

"This rain that we had here was something. I only got one picking from this acre early November, so that back-to-back flooding caused all of this," Mathura said.

At the end of November, many parts of TT were covered in high floodwaters, the Caroni River breached its banks making its way onto the Uriah Butler Highway, communities were crippled, and homes and livelihoods were destroyed. It was reported that Trinidad saw major flooding in Penal/Debe, Cumuto, Chaguaramas and Felicity. Farmers said the flooding left them with no crops to harvest or with a limited supply.

President of the Agricultural Society of TT (ASTT) Daryl Rampersad said earlier in the year he could see tables filled with sorrel while driving across the country, but this week, mere days before Christmas, sorrel can barely be found.

“This is the first time maybe in the last ten years that we have ever seen such,” said Rampersad, “It’s rather disappointing because as Trinidadians we are very traditional, and this is the season for sorrel. It’s something that is a must-have around this time of the year.”

Rampersad said although it can be produced year-round, sorrel is traditionally bought at Christmas time in TT. He said the shortage is taking away from the tradition.

He added that this situation is not only unique to Jerningham Junction. A number of farmers from Sangre Grande to Bonne Aventure were affected.

Since three farmers in Mathura’s association produce sorrel, he claimed that they lost over $60,000 in earnings. Mathura said not only are farmers suffering, but businesses that use the sorrel to produce other products such as jams or pepper sauce are also facing the brunt. He said they would also export their products to reach other markets unlike the farmers.

Mathura said, “A local processor asked me for some sorrel and she couldn’t get any. So a lot of things we do with sorrel, we won’t be able to get any of that this year.”

He said the ASTT helped in terms of getting the necessary chemicals for his crops during the first week of December, but it was too late to bring the crops back.

Given this situation the price of sorrel has exceedingly increased.

Business Day checked out vendors selling sorrel on Wednesday. One vendor near the Maritime Roundabout, Barataria sold his sorrel for $15 a pound. Last year sorrel cost between $5 and $7 a pound.

“It’s not the farmer that makes the money,” he stressed. “It’s the middleman. When the farmer is going through his losses, no one seems to care. If Massy Stores or any grocery raise their prices, no one says anything, but as soon as the farmer raises his prices everybody vex.”

He said the producing farmers are the ones that tend to lose the most and receive little or no help since at least 50 per cent of farmers are not registered. Mathura said they may not be registered because they may not meet the necessary requirements, one of which is to have land in their names.

Rampersad said other crops such as tomatoes, sweet peppers, pimentos, celery and local seasonings have also increased in prices and some households may not be able to afford these.

“This is because of climate change and the additional rains not to mention that the farmers started the year 2022 suffering from a 300 per cent increase in cost. So, to add to what was taking place with the weather, we had to battle financially to maintain our crop and we as farmers are losing up to six times for the year. Bear in mind that these individuals are more or less self-employed and having to take and absorb that strain, we have some farmers who are out of production as well simply because they cannot afford to go back into production at this time.”

Rampersad said because the market is based on supply and demand and since demand is high, price will continue to increase until the supply can match the demand.

He said sweet peppers and tomatoes around this time would usually sell at $10 per pound in the wholesale market, but retailers are faced with a whopping $20 or more a week. He added that celery would usually go for $75 a bundle, while chive would be $150 a bundle in the wholesale market, this year it both have doubled. Rampersad said a lot of consumers would not be able to afford these inflated prices.

Mathura and Rampersad said disappointedly the only way people can enjoy sorrel this year is by getting buying the concentrate at the grocery.