Social Development Ministry, BATT team up to help reduce fraudulent cheque circulation

Cross section of the meeting between the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services and the Bankers Association of TT. Richard Downie, president of BATT (left) makes a point to Cox, seated at the head of the table. Photo courtesy Ministry of Social Development and Family Services

MINISTER of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox hosted a second meeting with the Bankers Association of TT (BATT) on Monday to discuss measures that may mitigate against the circulation of fraudulent cheques.

The ministry said the meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss arrangements for grant recipients to get their funding through direct deposit.

Cox said at the meeting, “The ministry makes continuous efforts to ensure that meaningful solutions are created to safeguard its clients, as there are high incidents of fraud and stolen cheques. In this regard, the ministry continues to encourage persons to sign up for direct deposit.”

In response, president of BATT Richard Downie said special arrangements had been made to facilitate recipients of social welfare cheques and the bank would continue to collaborate with the ministry’s ongoing campaign of getting more people onto direct deposit.

The government is also working with the Central Bank to introduce digital currency which will facilitate those who do have accounts with the commercial banks. Both parties agreed to work closely together.

At the meeting were, managing director of Scotiabank Kathleen Daly, managing director of Ansa Bank Ltd Kurt Headly, head of retail banking, First Citizens Bank and other senior banking officials.

Representing the ministry were permanent secretaries Jacqueline Johnson and Sheila Seecharan and deputy permanent secretaries Jasmine Pascal and Wendy Guy-Hernandez.