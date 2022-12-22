PoS City Corp Xmas market ends Friday

Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez, right, with councillor for Northern Port of Spain and committee's chair Abena Hartley at Woodford Square for the Port of Spain City Corporation's Christmas in D Square week-long artisan market on Thursday. - Andrew Gioannetti

ARTISANS and other vendors will be hoping for a dramatic boost in sales on Friday, the final day of Christmas in D Square, a pop-up market hosted by the Port of Spain City Corporation at Woodford Square.

Unfortunately, foot traffic and sales have been relatively slow since the market opened on Monday. Merchants, too, have been scarce even though the corporation offered the tents for rent at a relatively low cost of $175 per day.

There were about 16 vendors under tents erected at the south-east corner of the square when Newsday visited on Thursday.

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez walked through the square and mingled with some of the vendors.

He told the media, while he hoped to see more vendors and foot traffic, sales will likely pick-up on Friday – the last day and day before Christmas Eve.

Each merchant had something different on offer, such as plants, wines, honey, toys, ceramic ornaments and other locally made craft.

The five-day market was organised for a second straight year by the city corporation's strategic local economic development committee.

Councillor for northern Port of Spain and committee's chair Abena Hartley said the annual initiative is intended to give local artisans an opportunity to expose their talents, and for budding entrepreneurs in general to generate income for the season.

Although the corporation was hoping to attract more vendors, Hartley said the market was catching-on.

"We are happy with the growth that the market has seen," she said.

"Last year (the number) was even smaller."

Hartley said the vendors and their merchandise were also screened for quality and to avoid having too many of the same items being sold.

"It's not just something you buy in a store and you come and sell," Hartley said.

"We really wanted to encourage those people who would have developed their skills over the pandemic and come and ply their trade over the Christmas season.

"What better place to have it than Woodford Square."

The market will open at 9 am and end when the park closes at 6 pm.