Mother of 7 drowns at Quinam Beach

In this file photo a lifeguard keeps watch on children at Quinam beach.

A CHAGUANAS mother of seven was reportedly found floating by her ex-common law husband at Quinam Beach, Siparia on Wednesday evening.

Sandy Mohammed, 37, a geriatric nurse of Goodwill Road, Ocean Drive, Enterprise, was found by Kyron Hospedales, 36, of Foster Road, Sangre Grande.

The ex-couple had two children together, ages six and two, according to a police report, while Sandy had five other children from another relationship.

Police said Hospedales reported that the two went swimming and reached waist-high level in the sea when he decided to swim out further. He said when he turned back, Mohammed could not be found.

Hospedales said he went for a flashlight and searched the water where he eventually found Mohammed floating. He then pulled her out and called for help.

At around 7.30 pm, estate ASP Walcott called the Siparia Police Station and reported the incident.

PC Singh and PC Gellizeau of the Siparia Police Station and the District Medical Officer visited the scene.

Mohammed was pronounced dead and her body ordered removed to the Forensic Sciences Centre, St Clair, where an autopsy will be performed. PC Singh will continue investigations.