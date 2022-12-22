Lewis chairs CHATT board
The Chest and Heart Association of Trinidad and Tobago (CHATT) elected Yvonne Lewis as its chairman at its annual general meeting on November 26.
The board also includes Dr Michelle Trotman, Caura Medical Director, who is ex officio, a director of CHATT, The immediate past president is Dr Karen Sealey.
Other board members are:
Dr Anthony Chang Kit, vice chairman
Florence Arthur, secretary
Kenrick Nobbee, treasurer
Maniram Maharaj, director
Dr Randolph Rawlins, director
Neela Sookra, director
Bernadette Best, director
Francis Ottley, director
Ravi Sochan, director
Kezia Philip, director
Amy Khan, director
In a media release CHATT said its mission is to promote healthy lifestyles and to facilitate screening, early diagnosis, effective treatment, and care and support of patients with lung and heart diseases and their families.
Comments
"Lewis chairs CHATT board"