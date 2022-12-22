Lewis chairs CHATT board

The Chest and Heart Association of Trinidad and Tobago (CHATT) elected Yvonne Lewis as its chairman at its annual general meeting on November 26.

The board also includes Dr Michelle Trotman, Caura Medical Director, who is ex officio, a director of CHATT, The immediate past president is Dr Karen Sealey.

Other board members are:

Dr Anthony Chang Kit, vice chairman

Florence Arthur, secretary

Kenrick Nobbee, treasurer

Maniram Maharaj, director

Dr Randolph Rawlins, director

Neela Sookra, director

Bernadette Best, director

Francis Ottley, director

Ravi Sochan, director

Kezia Philip, director

Amy Khan, director

In a media release CHATT said its mission is to promote healthy lifestyles and to facilitate screening, early diagnosis, effective treatment, and care and support of patients with lung and heart diseases and their families.