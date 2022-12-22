Hazardous sea level alert discontinued

The Met Office has discontinued its hazardous sea level alert that began on December 9 with the expectation of it ending on Thursday at 8 am.

It said the conditions that have been affecting the north coasts of TT associated with the long period swells event have improved. The Met Office said this is temporary and this improvement is expected to last for around 36 hours from Thursday morning.

The Met Office said despite the improvement in swells, the seas remain occasionally choppy and another high energy swell event is expected to impact near the shore of the north-facing coastlines of the exposed and sheltered areas in the next 36 hours.

It said to keep monitoring the sea conditions, following instructions from the lifeguards and to keep abreast of information from official news sources. More information can be found at www.odpm.gov.tt.