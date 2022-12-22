Couva pensioner found dead in home

File photo.

POLICE are trying to determine the circumstances that led to the death of 73-year-old Pamela Bridgelal at her Couva home on Wednesday.

Police said one of Bridgelal's neighbours went to check on her at her Ablack Street, McBean home at around 9.25 am but got no response.

On checking she saw Bridgelal's body on the kitchen floor with blood from a injury to the left side of the head. Officers of the Couva police station and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III visited the scene. Police have not yet classified Bridgelal's death.