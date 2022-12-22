CIBC FirstCaribbean donates to 3 NGOs

CIBC First Caribbean managing director Anthony Seeraj presents the ComTrust donation to Michelle Acqui from the Living Water Community.

CIBC FirstCaribbean has donated money to the Adult Literacy Tutors Association (ALTA), Living Water Community, and Gift for Life.

In a press release, CIBC said this was done through its ComTrust Foundation as it is the "season of giving and sharing."

Its managing director Anthony Seeraj said the donations were made "on the cusp of the Advent season.

"During this time, words such as Hope, Peace, Joy and Love come to mind. It is in that spirit, that we share what we have with those in need."

The International ComTrust Foundation was founded in 2002 and has donated over US$30 million since then.

In a press release, the company said the foundation offered support and partnership under three primary areas: youth and education, health and wellness, and community and the environment.

"At the centre of those areas of support is the uplifting and empowering of people in communities where the bank has a presence.

"In this case, the Trinidad Operating Company built long-standing associations with the NGOs Living Waters Community, ALTA, and the Gift for Life Foundation. Based on the history of donation requests from these organisations, the country management committee considers these associations strong partnerships as continue to offer necessary support to help improve the lives of those affiliated with the respective organisations."