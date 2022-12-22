Christmas sales pick up in Chaguanas

FOR YOU: Merkibar John shows six-year-old shopper Suri Sonilal some toys for sale at the Shoppers Free Zone in Chaguanas on Thursday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

CHAGUANAS businessmen have reported an uptick in business on Thursday with a mere three days away from Christmas Day.

This was also confirmed by Greater Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce president Richie Sookhai. "Things have picked up a bit since the beginning of the week."

But Sookhai said Christmas sales are nowhere close to pre-pandemic levels. Covid was declared a public health emergency of international concern on January 30, 2020 by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, this designation has not changed.

Sookhai estimated that Christmas sales in Chaguanas, to date, has seen a 25 to 30 per cent reduction from the levels seen before March 11, 2020.

"High ticketed items are very slow movers right now, while many consumers are looking at the most viable and cost-effective options."

Sookhai said, "With local and global economic pressures, coupled with the high cost of food items, it seems this Christmas people are just trying to survive and make merry with what they can afford."

At Shoppers Freezone on Chaguanas Main Road, an employee said the store was getting sales but it was not at the level from previous years.

Toys, especially water guns and dolls, seemed to be amongst the items most sought after at the moment.

At some other nearby businesses, items such as drapes, wrapping paper and ornaments were selling very quickly

One vendor showed some custom-made cushions he was selling Many of them had designs from popular cartoons and movies.

"Things are slow right now. I hope it will get better by weekend" the vendor said,

Fruit vendors along the main road seemed to be making good sales, with many people buying bags of apples and grapes.

There were also some Venezuelan nationals along the main road, selling an assortment of food, footwear and hair accessories for children. One of them proudly worn an Argentina national team football jersey as he conducted his sales.