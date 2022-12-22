Bravo slams 106 in Red Force trial match

TT Red Force batsman Darren Bravo -

DARREN Bravo cracked a century on the final day of a TT Red Force three-day trial match at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on Wednesday.

Resuming the day on 86/3 in their first innings the Bravo XI closed on 336/8 declared as the match ended in a draw. Captain Bravo slammed ten fours and four sixes in his innings of 106 off 160 deliveries.

Bryan Charles and Khary Pierre, more known for their spin bowling, both contributed to the total. Charles scored 52 not out off 59 balls with eight fours and Pierre chipped with 44 off 71 deliveries with seven fours.

Ryan Bandoo was the best bowler for the Imran Khan XI grabbing 2/43 in 12 overs.

The Red Force are preparing for the West Indies Four-Day Championships which bowls off early next year.

SUMMARISED SCORES

IMRAN KHAN XI 312/7 dec – Leonardo Julien 76, Imran Khan 62, Sion Hackett 51 not out; Justin Manick 3/32, Bryan Charles 2/76 vs DARREN BRAVO XI 336/8 dec – Darren Bravo 106, B Charles 52 not out, Khary Pierre 44; Ryan Bandoo 2/43