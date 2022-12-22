Board appointments for HDC subsidiaries

File photo: HDC building South Quay

DIRECTORS have been appointed for the three HDC subsidiaries, Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson-Regis, has confirmed. Appointment letters were given out at the conference room at the HDC head office in South Quay, Port of Spain.

Adande Piggott was appointed chairman of the HDC Construction Company, along with board members Winston Kurt Salandy, Keith Thomas, Zaida Rajnauth, Chaika Matthew and Jamel Reid.

Joanne Deoraj was appointed chairman of the HDC Asset Management while Dante Selmen-Carrington, Jeffery Reyes, Shereese Smith, Robert Green, Shervon Noriega and Gail La Touche were appointed to the board.

Keston Mc Quilkin was appointed chairman of HDC Facilities Estate Management Company Ltd while Jayselle Mc Farlane, Aaliya Hosein, Sharon Archie, Andel Andrew, Susan Shurland and Keli Gbekor were appointed to the board.

HDC will become the holding company for the three subsidiaries, respectively tasked with construction and fulfilling HDC’s property development mandate; managing HDC’s assets and maintaining HDC’s facilities and fulfilling its property management mandate.

In an address on Thursday, Robinson-Regis commended the board members for answering the call to serve TT. She said the change in corporate structure of HDC would redound to the benefit of citizens in TT.

“We are prepared to do what is necessary what is right, and what is demanded of us by the citizens who are all deserving of a level of service from the HDC and its subsidiary companies that is unparalleled in the history of this country,” she said.