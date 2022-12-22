257 temporary T&TEC workers to be made permanent

T&TEC employees who worked under trying circumstances during the recent flooding, at an appreciation function held on their behalf at their Education Training Facility on Cyrus Trace, El Socorro South. Photo by Sureash Cholai

A total of 257 temporary workers at the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) will be made permanent employees from January 31.

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales announced this on Thursday afternoon. He was speaking at T&TEC's training facility in El Socorro.

Jokingly, he told workers as it's the season of giving, they were probably wondering if he was there to announce an increase in their salaries.

"But there's a time and there's a place for that."

He said the law mandates that ministers "stay far away" from that process, but pleaded with workers to "have confidence in the process.

"I am confident that the process will result in what you deserve."

He said despite not being there to announce a salary increase, he did have good news.

He said over 257 T&TEC workers spent up to 30 years at the company as temporary staff.

"I know how difficult that is.

"So the good news have for you today is a decision has been taken to make permanent the 257 employees who would have accumulated one year's service from January 31.

"Those of you who are beneficiaries of that, I congratulate you for that."

He urged them to "maintain fidelity" to the commission and to continue wearing the uniform with pride and a sense of purpose.