1976 FC Phoenix win Tobago Ascension crown

1976 FC Phoenix players, officials and supporters celebrate winning the Tobago Ascension Football League title at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, Tuesday. - David Reid

1976 FC Phoenix defeated Carnbee/Mt Pleasant 3-1 in extra time on Tuesday, to win the Ascension Tobago Football League final, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet. The Canaan/Bon Accord team took home $30,000 for the victory while the runners-up received $20,000.

Phoenix started the brighter of the teams and went ahead in the 43rd minute.

A freekick by Phoenix’s Mickeel Gem Gordon looked to be covered by goalkeeper Trevis Noray, but it somehow slipped through his fingers and into the back of the net.

The long season seemed to have its effects on both teams, as they were forced to make several changes due to injuries, which extended the first half by 12 minutes. Phoenix carried their 1-0 advantage into halftime.

Carnbee/Mt Pleasant lifted their game in the second half, and the flow of the contest settled into a more eye-pleasing affair.

Their impetus resulted in the equaliser 12 minutes into the second half. Nave Roach was fed a through ball in Phoenix penalty area and was brought down by a defender. Roach took the spot kick and easily sent goalie Duvaugh Daniel in the wrong direction.

However, Carnbee/Mt Pleasant suffered a game-changing setback in the 80th minute.

Their back-line was caught out by a perfectly weighted pass from the Phoenix midfield and goalkeeper was forced to leave his line to upend the Phoenix attacker, and he was given a red card.

Down to ten men, including a replacement between the uprights, the odds were always against Carnbee/Mt Pleasant in extra time.

Jariel Arthur headed home a right-sided cross to break the deadlock, ten minutes into extra time.

And Ethan Thomas’ right-footed volley just outside the 18 yards box, in the 113th minute, ensured there was no way back for Carnbee/Mt Pleasant.

Earlier, Signal Hill United defeated Stokely Vale 3-2, in the battle for third place.

During the prize-giving ceremony, Stokely Vale’s striker Lashawn Roberts was acknowledged as the league’s MVP and top goalscorer.

Phoenix technical director Terry Williams hailed his team’s resilience and commitment throughout the season.

He said, “I have to specially commend the players. Through all the ups and downs, they stuck it out – training was never an issue – and we were always confident of winning the tournament. The talent is that good.

“It was not one of our better performances, we had a lot of injuries, but we have the talent and fire-power to beat any team.”

Williams expressed disappointment with the award presentations. “You could believe these people? Imagine, we played unbeaten all season and a fourth-place team get most of the individual awards, including MVP. Like is politics.”

Looking ahead Williams has major objectives for Phoenix. “We will be participating in the Trinidad and Tobago Football Federation Elite League next season. We want to compete against the best players in the country.”