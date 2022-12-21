West Indies appoint Andre Foley interim head coach

Former Jamaica wicketkeeper/batsman Andre Coley. Photo by CWI Media

Former Jamaica wicketkeeper/batsman Andre Coley has been appointed interim head coach of the West Indies team for the upcoming tour of southern Africa.

A statement issued by Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday confirmed Coley’s selection to the helm.

It said he will oversee the two-Test tour of Zimbabwe (January 28 to February 16), as well as the multi-format tour of South Africa, which includes two Tests, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (February 21 to March 28).

Coley’s selection came as a result of a meeting of CWI’s board of directors on Monday and on the heels of Phil Simmons’ retirement as head coach last week, after the two-Test Australia tour.

On his appointment, Coley said it was a “special honour.”

“The upcoming assignment will be challenging as we will come up against two teams in their home conditions. We will need to ensure that our planning and preparation are appropriate, and demonstrate consistency in the execution of these plans, to give ourselves the best opportunity to achieve positive results.”

“The players, I’m sure, are enthusiastic about the opportunities that both series should offer and are eager to contribute to our team’s success. I look forward to the tours ahead and the opportunity to make a tangible and meaningful contribution to the growth of West Indies cricket.”

Jimmy Adams, CWI director of cricket welcomed Coley back to the maroon dressing room.

“With his wealth of knowledge of the game, player-management skills, dedication and hard work, as well as attention to detail, we know he is well equipped. He is a highly experienced coach who has functioned at every level within the CWI High-Performance Pathway.

“This has prepared him for the job at hand and we expect he will again approach this new role with the same vigour and zeal which have characterized his time in the CWI coaching system and has earned the respect of players and everyone who he has interacted with.”

Coley is currently the head coach of the CWI Academy programme. While Coley fulfils the interim role, CWI’s High-Performance manager Graeme West will oversee the West Indies Academy programme, supported by Adams to ensure there are no disruptions to the Academy programme during the period.

Coley previously served as the assistant academy head coach and interim Academy head coach when the Sagicor Academy was launched in 2010. He was also head coach of the West Indies U19 team; assistant coach of the West Indies men's and women’s teams, as well as head coach of Jamaica Scorpions and Windward Islands Volcanoes, who were the 2018 Super50 Cup Champions.

In 2016 he was assistant coach of the West Indies men’s team which won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and earlier this year he was assistant coach of Jamaica Tallawahs when they captured the Caribbean Premier League T20 title.

CWI also confirmed that the contracts of assistant coaches Roddy Estwick and Monty Desai had ended.

Adams said, “I’d like to thank Roddy and Monty for their hard work and dedication in supporting the team over the last few years and wish them the very best in the future.”

TOUR SCHEDULES

West Indies in Zimbabwe

January 28-31: four-day warm-up at Bulawayo Athletic Sports Club

February 4-8: 1st Test at Queens Sports Club

February 12-16: 2nd Test at Queens Sports Club

West Indies in South Africa

February 21-24: vs South Africa Invitational XI at Willowmoore Park, Benoni

February 28 to March 4: 1st Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion

March 8-12: 2nd Test at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

March 16: 1st ODI at Buffalo Park, East London (day/night)

March 18: 2nd ODI at Buffalo Park, East London (day/night)

March 21: 3rd ODI at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

March 25: 1st T20Is at SuperSport Park, Centurion

March 26: 2nd T20I at SuperSport Park, Centurion

March 28: 3rd T20I at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (night)