UNC: Hinds must apologise to us

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. File photo

THE UNC believes National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds should apologise to members of its party for "lumping" them into the same category as criminals in recent comments.

The call was made by Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally at a press conference in Port of Spain on Wednesday morning.

On Monday, Hinds called for more support from the public with the fight against crime, adding that he believes 70 per cent of the population wants him to fail as minister.

He broke down the percentage, saying that criminals account for 20 per cent.

In reference to reports that members of Jamaica's opposition party signalled their intention to withdraw support for states of emergency in eight parishes, Hinds said TT's government face similar challenges from its own Opposition.

"So I say 50 per cent want to fight rather than join in the fight (against crime) and then the other 20 per cent I would say are those who are likely to commit crimes and be involved in it and anti-social behaviour. I put 50 and 20 per cent together to say 70 per cent because law-breakers and criminals don't want national security to succeed."

In response to this, Rambally said Hinds was practising "divisive and insulting politics.

"Minister Hinds is deliberately conflating UNC supporters and criminals in one group. This is insulting to all people of TT."

He said Hinds, who is "supposedly serving the country," still manages to find the time to keep up with "distinctions of who is UNC, who is PNM and who is criminals.

"No government gets into power with the sole support of its base."

He said he knows Hinds won't do it, but called on him to "apologise to all UNC supporters for (his) public belittlement."

He said the year cannot end with Hinds remaining as Minister of National Security.