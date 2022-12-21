UNC: Hinds as Nat Sec Minister is a Xmas gift to criminals

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. File photo/Roger Jacob

THE UNC believes Fitzgerald Hinds continuing as National Security Minister is a nice "Christmas gift" to criminals in TT as its members do not think enough is being done to fight crime.

Speaking at a press conference in Port of Spain on Wednesday, Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally said Hinds seems to think this country is filled with a "dumb bunch of people."

He said recent comments by Hinds about needing help from the public to fight crime is an "admission of failure."

On Monday, Hinds said while he does not "crave" support, he would prefer to have the public's full backing.

"It would be nice if I ever felt I had the full weight of the society behind me (as I am) leading all of the organisations of national security in our collective fight as a nation, because after all, it's you who elected me and it's you who pay me."

Rambally said Hinds is blaming everyone but himself and he is "not even seeing crime as affecting all of us equally."

Hinds also said, on Monday, that 70 per cent of the population does not want him to succeed.

Rambally said he is unsure whether criminals want him to fail or "that they are quite amused to see you flounder and give them a Christmas present on a platter by you remaining seated on the chair of national security. Either way, you have impressed nobody."

Attorney Sean Sobers, UNC's policy and strategy officer, added that it brings the Opposition no pleasure to host a press conference to discuss such things, but it is important.

He dubbed 2022 in TT as "Bullets, bloodshed and BS," adding that Hinds makes excuses for gangsters in this country.

"There have been none!"

Rambally said the government continues to show a lack of compassion and empathy to the public when it comes to crimes.

Despite the police saying there have been 588 murders for the year, Rambally believes the murder toll has crossed 600.