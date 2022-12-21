Tunapuna woman feared drowned in Tyrico Bay

Photo courtesy Fergus J Cudjoe

AN 18-year-old Tunapuna woman who went for a swim in Tyrico Bay on Tuesday afternoon and never returned is believed to have drowned.

Police said Jada Nathalia Wilson was swimming with a friend at the beach at around 4.40 pm when she continued to swim about 50 meters into choppy waters.

The friend told police Wilson got into difficulties before disappearing underwater.

Officers from the Maracas Bay police post visited the area and contacted the coast guard who assisted in searching the area for Wilson.

Investigators aid that part of the beach was not supervised by lifeguards.

Police said Wilson is slim built, light brown in complexion, about five feet, five inches in height and was last seen wearing a pink tube top and multi-coloured tights. The Met Office has warned that a hazardous seas alert remains in effect.