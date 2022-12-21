Trini producer Richard McClashie earns Grammy nomination

Richard "MRI" McClashie.

Trinidad and Tobago producer Richard "MRI" McClashie has earned a Grammy nomination for his work on Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro's, album Trap Cake Vol 2.

The nine-track Latin album was released on February 25 and includes collaborations with his Alejandro's fellow countryman Ankhal, US rappers Future and Ty Dolla $ign, and Jamaicans Shenseea and Rvssian. It has been nominated for best música urbana album.

McClashie was part of the production team for track two – Caprichoso – which was actually the first single released from the album. He's also in the music video, which can be found on YouTube.

He works regularly with Rvssian, which was how he also got involved in this project.

To him, the reality of this nomination feels surreal.

"Being from Trinidad, making music in my bedroom and starting off there, to making music with some of the biggest artistes in the world, to being nominated for a Grammy, I wasn't expecting it at all."

He hails from South Oropouche.

When he got the e-mail with the news, he said he had a huge smile on his face and said, "Wow, this is insane. How did I even get to this point?"

He said he's been blessed a lot this year, so this was "the icing on the cake."

Other nominated albums in this category include Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, LEGENDADDY by Daddy Yankee, La 167 by Farruko, and The Love and Sex Tape by Maluma.

The 2023 Grammy awards will be held on February 5.