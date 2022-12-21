Tobago author discusses impact of party politics in book

Author Mervyn O’Neil. Photo by David Reid

Scarborough author Mervyn O'Neil, 81, has launched his second book.

The book, Party Politics and Democracy in Trinidad and Tobago, was launched last Thursday.

O’Neil said the book, which has 300 pages, takes a comprehensive approach to the issue of party politics.

“We go all the way back to the age of absolutism – absolute monarch – and have come all the way up to creating circumstances where people can excel."

He said after more than 58 years of party politics under the tutelage of local politicians, Trinidad and Tobago finds itself in social, economic and political difficulties far beyond anything that was imagined at its independence in 1962.

“I am looking at that period between 1962 and the present time and looking at the impacts of party politics in Trinidad and Tobago.”

He said being a conscientious national, he has always been passionate about the country, noting that his first book, published in 2015, was an analytical book on the history of Tobago. He said thereafter, he drew his attention to the topic of party politics in Trinidad.

“I saw enough; so I would say it took about four years, because this book was ready for launching in 2019, it was here in Tobago but there were some delays.”

He also addressed the pivotal theme of the book, which has 21 chapters.

“Even though we speak of political independence, we need to also look at economic independence and psychological independence. What I would like people to take away from this book are these things: politics has dominated our society too much; we need the politics; there has not been sufficient balance between the economics and psychology.

Additionally, in one chapter, he deals with the medieval disposition.

“That is saying that we’re still operating under that absolute monarch, absolute-rule arrangement, even though we don’t quite understand. I am also saying that we have not fully transitioned out of colonialism. So if I can contribute a little to that awareness and let people at least not take the topic for granted – we have arrived, we are independent.”

Specific mention was also made of chapter 21 – create circumstances where people an excel.

“We feel good governance should be about creating circumstances where people can excel. I make the argument that party politics have driven us to where we are, and I would dare say the focus has been too much on party belongings and belonging to the party.”

The book is a first edition.

“The first edition is a statement that depending on the response to this book, I am open to doing a second edition, but that must be driven by the response to the book. I am prepared to do that, a second edition would take the form of something more collaborative than personal.”

The book, which is priced at $250, is not available at any bookstores yet as discussions are ongoing.

O’Neil can be contacted on 1-868-336-2199 and 1-868-660-8667.