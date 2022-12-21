The spirit of gift-giving

Kanisa George

Kainisa George

During the season of gift-giving, sharing and spending time with family and friends, it is often lost on us to take care of ourselves.

Usually, as the driving force behind Christmas celebrations, women often leave themselves undone to take care of everyone and everything around them.

Prioritising kids, an immaculate home, and all the other minor tasks and errands in preparation for the big day, in the end, takes the wind right out of most of us.

If Christmas is a time to show your loved ones you care, why do we fail to add ourselves to the list? Have we relegated ourselves to Santa’s naughty corner indefinitely? Or do we wait with bated breath for someone else to do the deed? Why not give love to yourself on Christmas Day?

You might be asking yourself, where do I start? And trust me, you will be tempted by the idea of gifting yourself something super expensive. And while this approach is welcomed, caring for yourself during the holiday season doesn’t always require an expensive price tag. Christmas self-care ideas are all the rave lately, but most importantly, it also doesn’t have to break the bank.

As wonderful and fun-filled as the Christmas season can be, it can leave you incredibly stressed. It’s a constant ride of jam-packed schedules, meet-ups and work events. And if you have kids, well, the stress level only intensifies. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but numerous studies found that stress levels peak during the holiday period and can have a dire effect on your mental health.

A survey conducted by Health Line related to holiday stress showed that most respondents experienced increased stress levels during this time. This study also follows a 2019 survey conducted by the American Health Institute relative to holiday stress, which revealed that nearly 69 per cent of participants are stressed during the holiday due to feelings associated with “lack of time” and perceived a “lack of money.” The study also revealed over 50 per cent are stressed about the “pressure to give or get gifts.”

Psychologist Dr Ellen found that the stress we feel during the holiday period is because of increased multi-tasking, which forces the brain’s prefrontal cortex to go into overdrive. When this high-level demand on the brain continues, it results in decreased memory, halts the production of new brain cells, and causes existing brain cells to die.

Here’s a thought, why not try taking a day off during the holiday period to unwind by yourself? No shopping, forget about cleaning, and if you have little ones, carve out time away from them, and spend time on your own. Whether you watch movies all day or relax in bed, think of this as a gift of time to refocus and unwind. In addition, some self-care experts recommend scheduling time for personal care and doing meaningful activities like exercising or a yoga class, getting your nails done, or having lunch with a friend.

During the holiday rush, it’s easy to forget about our dietary needs. Most of us, in the pace of shopping or taking the kids to see Santa, forget to eat. It’s easy to fall prey to this course of action, but it does more harm than good and leads to increased stress and fatigue. But why stop there? The gift of eating not only on time but well is also a gift you can bestow on yourself. So instead of overindulging in fast food and empty calorie snacks, opt for healthier, cleaner options that, in many ways, are gifts that keep on giving.

Another meaningful gift we could give to ourselves is the gift of saying no. Sounds weird, right? But is it? Sometimes our inability to say no is the very reason we sometimes feel like we’ve bitten off way more than we could chew adding to our stress levels. When we become accessible or amenable to every plan, task or event, we risk becoming mentally exhausted, which is often to our detriment. By saying no, we merely give ourselves the power to put ourselves first and care for our emotional needs. We are giving ourselves room to set boundaries, re-balance and recharge.

Christmas, at least over the last few decades, is nothing without gifts. And as easy as it is to gift yourself something of a material nature, it is the intangible gifts that leave a more permanent impression.