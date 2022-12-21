Shot Moruga contractor now in stable condition

MURDERED: Sachel Elliot and her 18-month-old baby daughter Nova Brereton who were both shot to death on Monday night in Moruga. File photo

AKIEL 'FREEMAN' BRERETON, the only survivor in a shooting incident in Moruga on Monday night in which his girlfriend and their baby daughter were both shot to death, remains warded in hospital with his condition now described as stable.

The 40-year-old contractor, his girlfriend Sachel Elliot, 32, and their 18-month-old daughter Nova Brereton were inside Elliot's mini mart in Indian Walk when a gunman walked in an opened fire with what police believe to be an assault rifle.

Elliott ran Sachel's Food and Clothing mini mart at Fort George Road, which is situated to the front of her family's home. She was the mother of two. The gunman shot the three at around 7.50 pm.

Brereton, the police believe, was the intended target. He was shot in the face and abdomen.

The three were taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility, where the mother and daughter died.

Brereton was transferred to San Fernando General Hospital where he was warded in critical condition but has since stabilised.

Shortly after the shooting, Ste Madeleine police intercepted a car – matching the description of the getaway vehicle – along Manahambre Road and arrested a 34-year-old man of Indian Walk.

No weapon was found.

Relatives said Brereton lives alone in a house a short distance away at Carew Trace, off Fort George Road. His family moved out some time ago owing to a massive landslip near the house.

He often helped Elliott run her business.

Relatives referred to Elliott as an ambitious woman who spent most of her time caring for her family and the business.

On Wednesday, residents were still unwilling to speak openly about the incident.

Autopsies were set to be done pending the results of covid19 tests on the mother and daughter.

Newsday learnt that one of Brereton's close male relatives was gunned down near the family's home a few years ago.

Two months ago, on October 16, Brereton's nephew Myron "Chennette" Robley, 28, was shot and killed by the police at Carew Trace. The police said he was standing at the roadside holding a gun. It was alleged that Robley fired toward the police, who returned fire, hitting him in the abdomen.

He was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility, where he died. The police recovered a pistol with ammunition at the scene.