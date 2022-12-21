Shoppers mostly buying jewellery, snacks for Xmas

- Angelo Marcelle

ON Tuesday afternoon, shoppers at Long Circular Mall, MovieTowne and West Mall mostly opted for grocery items, jewellery and personalised gifts ahead of Christmas, while clothing stores were like ghost towns.

Although there was not much traffic to get there, the car park at Long Circular Mall was full, with some drivers spending over 15 minutes to get a vacant spot. In addition, some drivers who wished to get another person’s parking spot as they left were seen honking their horns to speed up the departing driver’s packing of items into their vehicle. Most people at this mall were just getting food at the food court or shopping at Tru Valu grocery store. Many were seen browsing jewellery and cosmetics stores.

At MovieTowne, there were not many shoppers and again, the majority of people seemed to be at food places grabbing a bite. There was barely any foot traffic.

West Mall appeared to be the most vibrant of the three with a full car park and fair level of foot traffic, especially at stores selling greeting cards, handmade gifts and jewellery. A lot of the staff at various businesses were festively dressed.

Peppercorns was a popular spot there as many people got snacks like chocolates and cookies.

There were also a few people at some of the clothing stores but they mostly seemed to be browsing.

In addition, many people were taking pictures with the Christmas decorations.