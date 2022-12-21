Safety at the Christmas party

THE EDITOR: As 2022 draws to a close, let us continue to be safe. Here are some tips:

▪︎ Do not drink too much alcohol at the Christmas party. Know your limits.

▪︎ Make sure and eat something.

▪︎ Drink water regularly.

▪︎ Stay with friends. Look out for each other.

▪︎ Ensure everyone gets home safely.

▪︎ Have a specific meeting point and time in case you get separated from your friends.

▪︎ Pre-book safe transport home.

▪︎ Save the number of a licensed taxi firm in your mobile phone.

▪︎ Do not accept lifts from strangers.

▪︎ Avoid walking alone. Never take short cuts through unlit areas.

▪︎ Have extra cash in case you lose your purse or wallet.

▪︎ Store an emergency number on your phone.

▪︎ Never leave your drinks unattended.

▪︎ Do not drink and drive.

Friends do not let friends drive drunk. Safety is first, second and third.

Enjoy the festive season, TT, but do not let over-indulgence spoil the festivities and fun.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town