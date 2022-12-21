Safety at the Christmas party
THE EDITOR: As 2022 draws to a close, let us continue to be safe. Here are some tips:
▪︎ Do not drink too much alcohol at the Christmas party. Know your limits.
▪︎ Make sure and eat something.
▪︎ Drink water regularly.
▪︎ Stay with friends. Look out for each other.
▪︎ Ensure everyone gets home safely.
▪︎ Have a specific meeting point and time in case you get separated from your friends.
▪︎ Pre-book safe transport home.
▪︎ Save the number of a licensed taxi firm in your mobile phone.
▪︎ Do not accept lifts from strangers.
▪︎ Avoid walking alone. Never take short cuts through unlit areas.
▪︎ Have extra cash in case you lose your purse or wallet.
▪︎ Store an emergency number on your phone.
▪︎ Never leave your drinks unattended.
▪︎ Do not drink and drive.
Friends do not let friends drive drunk. Safety is first, second and third.
Enjoy the festive season, TT, but do not let over-indulgence spoil the festivities and fun.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
Comments
"Safety at the Christmas party"