PSA to elect section representatives in January

Public Service Association (PSA) president Leroy Baptiste speaks to the media during a press conference at the PSA building on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain. Also in the photo are president of the Prison Officers Association Ceron Richards, left, and president of the Fire Services Association Leo Ramkissoon. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Public Service Association (PSA) is well on its way to holding elections for representatives in certain critical sections of the union.

On Wednesday, an agenda was approved by the High Court judge who granted an injunction to a group of PSA members on December 14, blocking the executive from holding a general council meeting and also freezing its bank accounts.

PSA members Curtis Cuffie, Demetrius Harrison, Annisha Persad, Curtis Meade and Duaine Hewitt have also filed contempt proceedings against the union's executive for failing to carry out previous court orders.

A hearing on the contempt action will come up next year before Justice Devindra Rampersad who has conduct of the PSA matter.

On Monday, Justice Frank Seepersad – who is the emergency hearings judge, as the courts are on vacation – made it clear he wants a clearly defined process for the PSA’s future in keeping with several of Justice Rampersad’s orders for the holding of elections and an audit of the union’s finances.

Concessions were arrived at on Wednesday for the holding of elections for certain sections of the PSA which are unrepresented in order for the general council to be properly constituted ahead of the next leadership polls.

In the interim, Leroy Baptiste, who took over the helm of the union in January when Watson Duke resigned to take up political office, will remain as president. His term ends in January, but he will be allowed to lead until leadership elections since continuity is vital.

When told of the agenda for the general council meeting, Seepersad said given the executive’s history of not complying with court orders, he did not want the “dog to wag the tail.”

“We are simply trying to get proper elections conducted. I am going to ensure orders are given for that process to be engaged,” he said.

Also at Wednesday’s hearing, it was agreed elections will be held for section representatives by January 21.

The union will hold its annual conference in March. On December 28, a general council meeting will be held to ratify and get approval for budgets and venues for voting among other administrative issues relating to the election of the section representatives.

The judge’s freezing order was varied to allow the union to not only pay salaries and bills but now to also facilitate holding of the January 21 elections.

Baptiste also provided the court with a list of critical issues to discuss at December’s general council meeting, much of which involves negotiating interests of the PSA with various state agencies.

Those members named in the lawsuit who are not delegates, will be allowed to attend the general council meeting but will not be able to vote.

At that meeting, the general council will also be expected to approach the registrar of trade unions to appoint auditors to examine the PSA’s finances in keeping with a previous order of Justice Rampersad.

Seepersad made the order for the appointment of the auditors.

The union’s executive has been accused by members of failing to comply with its constitution and failing to hold elections for nine years despite several court decisions.

The members also allege because of this, several critical sections of the union remain inactive resulting in the general council and conference not being properly constituted.

Representing the PSA is attorney Rajiv Persad while Raisa Caesar is counsel for the five PSA members.