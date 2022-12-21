Nakhid threatens to sue over 'suspicious' Play Whe draw

File photo: Opposition senator David Nakhid.

OPPOSITION senator David Nakhid is threatening to take the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) to court over its November 15 Play Whe live draw at 4 pm unless an immediate investigation is held.

Nakhid said, “The continued success and participation in these national lottery games depends on public trust and confidence in the integrity of these games.”

He also said the public’s confidence in all NLCB games has since been arguably undermined by what took place last month and “therefore provides sufficient justification for the conduct of an investigation and report.

There have been concerns that the November 14 Mega Draw was rigged since the final result was flashed across the television screen before the live draw was completed.

The NLCB has since blamed the incident on a “machine error.” It also said State television TTT has taken responsibility for it.

However, Nakhid has expressed concerns that the questionable draw was “predetermined.”

Representing him are attorneys Kiel Taklalsingh, Stefan Ramkissoon, Rhea Khan and Chinele Ramrattan.

In the letter, Taklalsingh said the Mega Ball draw - which pertains to white balls and the red ball which increases the winnings of anyone who picked the correct winning number - was intended to be, and has been advertised as, a “game of chance.”

“We contend therefore if there was a predetermined outcome of the draw, then same would be contrary to a ‘game of chance’ and constitute cheating by NLCB and/or its servants and/or agents. It is our considered view that such conduct would be unlawful.”

He also said TTT’s statement did not explain how the winning combination could have possibly been known before the purported live draw and how it could have been displayed while the said draw was being broadcast.

“In essence, despite NLCB purporting to conduct a live stream of the Mega Ball Draw, TTT appeared to broadcast the results of the purported live draw prior to the completion of same.”

The attorney said the NLCB, by law, must conduct its affairs and its lottery games in a fair and transparent manner.

“We contend, therefore, if there was a predetermined outcome of the draw, then same would be contrary to a “game of chance” and constitute cheating by NLCB and/or its servants and/or agents.”

He said NLCB would have acted unlawfully against its implied statutory duties and mandate when it pre-determined the results of the Mega Ball draw.

He also said NLCB would have acted irrationally and unreasonably in its conduct of the draw by predetermining the results which should have been the product of a live draw and a “game of chance.”

He also said the lottery board would have also breached the legitimate expectation of those who play the games that the draw would be conducted live and acted in bad faith when, having clearly represented to the public that it was conducting a game of chance and having live random draws to select the winning combination to its games, it redetermined the results “to the detriment and prejudice of those who participated in that particular draw.

The letter said Nakhid is representing residents of Tunapuna who purchased tickets for the Play Whe draw and who complained to him.