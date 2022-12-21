Khan, Hackett show quality in Red Force trial

TT Red Force leg spinner Imran Khan - CWI Media

HALF centuries by Imran Khan and Sion Hackett put the Imran Khan XI in a strong position at the end of day two in a TT Red Force three-day trial match at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on Tuesday.

Resuming the day on 156/4 the Khan XI went on to score 312/7 declared in their first innings. Leonardo Julien, who was 52 not out overnight, scored 76 off 176 deliveries with six fours. Khan was eventually dismissed for 62 after starting the day on 30 not out. The skipper struck four fours in his 163-ball knock.

Hackett came to the crease and played positively ending on 51 not out off 79 balls (four fours, one six) when the Khan XI declared.

Justin Manick and Bryan Charles were the most successful bowlers for the Darren Bravo XI grabbing 3/32 (15 overs) and 2/76 (26 overs) respectively.

In reply, the Bravo XI closed on 86/3 with Bravo unbeaten on 50 off 76 balls. He has already struck four fours and three sixes.

Medium pacers Terrance Hinds snatched 1/6 for the Khan XI.

SUMMARISED SCORES

IMRAN KHAN XI 312/7 dec – Leonardo Julien 76, Imran Khan 62, Sion Hackett 51 not out; Justin Manick 3/32, Bryan Charles 2/76 vs DARREN BRAVO XI 86/3 – Darren Bravo 50 not out; Terrance Hinds 1/6