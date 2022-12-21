Kes takes Iz WE Love concert to Lara Stadium

Kes the Band performs at Burna Boy's concert at O2 Park, Chaguaramas, on December 17. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Kes the Band’s Iz WE 2023 will move to the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, for a Valentine’s night, February 14, Journey of Love and Magic.

The show was previously held in Port of Spain since its inception.

A media release said the concert experience will feature three options from which patrons can enjoy the event. The Courtyard will consist of a festival village offering a local food court and artisan display. It is also rum-and-beer-inclusive.

A VIP area, Lit by the Stars, will offer an all-inclusive experience.

The third option, the VVIP's Garden of Eden, offers white-gloved service of a premium, all-inclusive experience and complimentary parking, the release said.

Headliner of Kes the Band, Kees Dieffenthaller said in the release, “It’s special for us being able to execute this event for our fans after two years. We’re leaving no stone unturned to guarantee an unforgettable, magical concert experience. Our message focuses on Love. So, on February 14, I invite everyone to join us at the Brian Lara stadium in Tarouba. Let us remember and honour our roots, that we are our brother’s keeper and celebrate together – in Love.”

All zones promise to be immersive and set against the backdrop of great entertainment featured on the Moon and Sun stages, the release said.

Showtime is 7pm.

For more info: www.kestheband.com