It's inspiredleadership weneed, Hinds

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds.

I can assure you, minister, that the majority of the population, inclusive of me, would like to live in a safe society and would applaud the successes of the national security apparatus.

Do not take us for fools and try to divide us along the lines of crime. It’s not a good look for you.

The nation is already, absurdly so, divided along ethnic and religious lines, much to our national detriment.

Now is the time for all of us who would like to live in a safe, wholesome nation to make it clear that our safety has no ethnic, religious or political buffer.

These kinds of statements only set us back as a nation and are designed to further kill our spirit as a people and dumb down expectations.

What we urgently need is inspired leadership that will chart a course for harmony, safety, opportunity, prosperity and sustainability.

GARVIN NICHOLAS

political leader

Movement for

National Development