Getting WI cricket to be a force again

Deryck Murray - Stephon Nicholas

THE EDITOR: Another view is offered on West Indies cricket following another devastating series defeat, this time by Australia. The batting was generally poor by Test cricket standards and the bowling failed to dismiss the opponents in any of the four innings.

For quite some time now we have been lamenting our poor batting but it seems our bowling now needs to be seriously addressed also.

Reference continues to be made to the efforts at assessment of our cricket, with various reports previously submitted. The latest suggestion is to get some of the past great players to examine why our batters are failing so miserably and recommend remedial action.

Deryck Murray sees the administrators as needing to be accountable and accepting responsibility. For far too long we have accepted mediocrity in our leadership. He has credibility as a known Test player. His cousin, Colin Murray, a former U19 West Indies captain, sees coaches as the problem.

Leaders anywhere who fail to accept responsibility for the failures are nothing short of posturing. At a FIFA Futuro (football) course in administration, we were convinced by tutor Hugo Salcedo that all blame belongs to the administration. Added to that, I have adopted that all praise belongs to all parties involved.

The present evaluation of our cricket, as realistically as we can make it, cuts a sorry sight.

Changing the leadership on and off the field has become our hope for some kind of magical solution – new captain, new start; new president, new start – but old unscientific methods remain.

It was comical that while we sought to open our elite programme in Antigua recently, director Jimmy Adams was lamenting the closure of Kiddy Cricket. Elite players do not come overnight.

It is to be noted that we are faltering at almost every level – from youth up to Test cricket. We lost an under-19 women's series to the US.

The region must come together, agree on purely practical, demanding programmes over a time-defined period for assessment and rewards for results seen.

The reasons given include blaming the pitches – too slow and not bouncy – so we cannot face other types of playing surfaces. Stop that baloney. The solution: develop fast and bouncy and other types of pitches in each playing island to equip our players.We have an academy for under-20 players who should be exposed to the rigours of all types of playing conditions.

There are other suggestions that could produce better players.

Sir Garfield Sobers in his autobiography gives the reason why Barbados produced top-flight batting. Get his book and read the simple method that has worked.

In closing, let me say we have had far too much failure for far too long. Are we prepared to continue as we are doing now? Only time will tell.

Cricket is indeed a tremendous unifying force in the Caribbean. We expect the administrators of the game to recognise and appreciate that and be honourable in the task assigned to them.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

via e-mail