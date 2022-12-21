Cummings meets with co-operative movement stakeholders

File photo: Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings

Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings attended a stakeholder’s meeting by the Co-operative Development Division (CDD) where over 40 representatives from the credit union sector were in attendance on Monday. This meeting is the first in a Meet the Movement Tour. The aim is to engage stakeholders on current issues affecting the co-operative movement.

A release from the ministry said, Cummings assured stakeholders present that “the ministry is determined to make sure we do all that we can to modernise the sector and bring the sort of improvements many of you have been long awaiting.”

Acting commissioner of the CDD Deborah-Ann Scott encouraged stakeholders to “use these opportunities, which we intend to have on a quarterly basis to give us feedback on your expectations and to work with us to fulfil our goal for a successful co-operative movement.”

The CDD regulates and supervises co-operatives in TT and strives to create an enabling environment so co-operatives can contribute towards socio-economic development.

The ministry said it remains committed to bringing all stakeholders together to promote youth development and encourages civic-minded citizens to contribute to national service across TT.