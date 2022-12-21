Chinese Laundry signs Sekon Sta

Soca artiste Sekon Sta signs up with Chinese Laundry Music, Management and Bookings.

Trinidad and Tobago soca artiste Sekon Sta has officially signed with Chinese Laundry Music, Management and Bookings.

The company's owner, Tony Chow Lin On, posted to Instagram saying he was excited to sign the "talented soca artist and radio personality with a strong commitment to his audience and his faith."

He said the artiste has "made a name for himself," having also written songs for others.

"Sekon has already achieved so much and Chinese Laundry Music is looking forward to this partnership because we see the future for Sekon as unlimited."

He said Sekon Sta is approaching Carnival 2023 with his band, the CLB, including songs like No Feteing Behaviour, Port of Spain, Function, Quicker, Soca Capital, and One Jam.

In addition, Sekon Sunday –Tribute to Port of Spain – will be held on January 15 at Fatima grounds, Mucurapo.

On Twitter, Sekon Sta posted a photo of the announcement with the caption, "Let's go!"