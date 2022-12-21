Children's Authority investigates grooming allegations at St Jude's

The St Jude's Home for Girls in Belmont. File photo/Roger Jacob

THE Children’s Authority says it has investigated an allegation of grooming of children by a staff member of the St Jude's Children's Home.

The authority issued a statement on Tuesday evening saying the matter was referred to police and a separate investigation done by the Licensing and Monitoring Unit.

"(The authority) assures the public that it remains concerned about all allegations of child abuse.

"Consequently, once the authority receives an allegation relating to sexual or physical abuse at a children’s home, that matter is referred to the police for criminal investigation while the authority conducts a psycho-social investigation."

The authority's statement read, "As indicated in a viral social media video, the authority did investigate an allegation of grooming of children by a staff member at the St Jude’s Children's Home.

"This was conducted by the Licensing and Monitoring Unit. The authority also noted the action taken by the management of the home to protect the children in their care."

There was no indication in the statement that anyone was charged following the investigation or if the person or people being investigated remain on duty.

"The authority advises it is mandated to licence and monitor children’s homes and conduct regular announced and unannounced monitoring visits to the homes. Human resource issues at the homes are addressed exclusively by the management and board of each home.

It said, "while social media provides an opportunity to share information and opinions, the authority urges the public to maintain the privacy and anonymity of children who have been abused or are at risk of abuse.

The conduct of staff and management at St Jude's Children's Home towards children came under public scrutiny in April after a report by a committee led by Justice Judith Jones, to investigate conditions at children's homes, uncovered widespread abuse against children which often went unreported.

In June, the Ministry of Gender and Child Affairs revealed the appointment of Marsha Bailey as chairman of the new board at St Jude's for a two-year term.

Last week, the same ministry opened a home for migrant girls to be run by the management of St Jude's Home.

The ministry issued a statement on the announcement on the same day as the authority's statement on the investigation, saying, "This home (for migrant girls) will strengthen measures for alleviating child abuse, abduction, exploitation, trafficking and neglect by providing migrant girls access to life skills, knowledge and capabilities for success as they transition from the home and into young adults.

"The home will provide appropriate support services to migrant girls in their overall development. It will create a secure and culturally relevant setting which has as its underlying philosophy the reintegration of these young girls into a family unit."

Newsday made several unsuccessful efforts to call the Children's Authority's offices on Wednesday.