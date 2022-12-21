Chaguanas teen reported missing

MISSING: Destiny Kasie, 17, of Carlsen Field, Chaguanas. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

DESTINY Kasie, 17, of Carlsen Field, Chaguanas, has been reported missing.

On Wednesday, police issued a statement seeking the public's assistance to find Kasie.

Police said she was last seen at 3 am on Tuesday and was reported missing at the Longdenville Police Station on that same day.

Kasie is of East Indian descent, slim built, five feet, six inches tall, with a dark brown complexion.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kasie is asked to call the Longdenville Police Station at 665-4539, hotlines 555, 999, 911, 800-TIPS or any police station.