AG: PM always intended for people to be heard

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC. File photo

ATTORNEY General Reginald Armour, SC, is claiming it was always Prime Minister Dr Rowley's intention for people named and/or implicated in the FUL audit committee's report, to be given an opportunity to be heard.

His comment was contained in a press release issued shortly after the Court of Appeal on Wednesday kept an injunction restraining the PM from laying the report or its executive summary in Parliament.

The injunction was however varied by the courts, to allow it to be given to people named in the report so that they can make representations. These comments are to be incorporated into the report and the audit report can be shared with Cabinet.

The injunction was sought by and granted to former police commissioner Gary Griffith who filed for judicial review on October 13, against Rowley, the National Security Council, and members of the Government-appointed FUL audit committee, comprising retired police officers.

On December 13, the High Court granted Griffith an interim injunction. The Prime Minister appealed and the Appellate Court gave its ruling on Wednesday.

"The Court of Appeal ruled orally that a) the assurance given by the Attorney General in his letter dated September 6, was sufficient and; b) that the order granted by the High Court was too wide," the AG's release said.

"They allowed the Prime Minister’s appeal in part, recognising that Government must be allowed to continue its process, which it had always intended to do, and in fact had indicated it would, which is to provide any party against whom there is the potential for adverse findings to be made against, including Gary Griffith, with an opportunity to be heard."

Armour said this was always Rowley's position and the decision by the Court of Appeal clears the way for this to happen. "The Court of Appeal’s decision also clears the way for the Audit Committee to continue its work and deliberations and it will so do," Armour's release said.