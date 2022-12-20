Trinidad and Tobago U13s defeat Guyana 3-1 in cricket series

TT Under-13 cricketer Shaan Ramtahal, right, was one the team's top players in the last match of the series against Guyana on Saturday. In this file photo, Ramtahal receives an award at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

THE Trinidad and Tobago Under-13 cricket team ended their tour with a 3-1 series win over Guyana in a Goodwill 40-over series.

Earlier this year, the TT Cricket Board and the Guyana Cricket Board made the agreement that the TT team would travel to Guyana for the series to test their skills against each other.

On Saturday, heading into the last match leading the series 2-1 TT pulled off a narrow ten-run victory to seal the series at Providence Stadium in East Bank Demerara, Guyana.

TT were dismissed for a modest 78 in 26 overs in a reduced 30-over match because of rain. Batting for TT, Mikael Ali and Zakarriya Mohammed scored 14 and 12 respectively.

Guyana captain Brandon Henry was the chief destroyer grabbing 4/9 in six overs with his spin.

Spinner Khush Seegobin took 2/9 in four overs and fast bowler Raffel McKenzie picked up 2/25 in five overs.

In reply, Guyana were all out for 68 in 26.3 overs. Bowling for TT, off spinner Shaan Ramtahal snatched 2/6 in six overs, Ra’Ed Ali Khan took 2/11 and Tyler Ramroop bagged 2/21.

Seegobin tried to keep Guyana in the contest with 15 and Rayaz Latiff contributed 14.