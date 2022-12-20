Some bmobile prepaid rates to increase from January 1

Customers enter a bmobile outlet at South Quay, Port of Spain. File photo/Ayanna Kinsale

THE cost of two of bmobile's prepaid data plans, as well as its pay-as-you-go rates and its rates for international calls will increase from January 1. The company said it has been "adversely affected by inflation," so it was "forced to make changes."

In a public advisory, it said its three-day $40 data plan will increase to a $49 three-day plan, totaling $55.13 when VAT is added.

In addition, its 30-day $215 data plan will increase to a 30-day $239 plan, which becomes $268.88 with VAT.

The cost of all other data plans will remain unchanged.

When it comes to pay-as-you-go rates, the cost for calls to bmobile numbers and TSTT landlines, as well as calls to other mobile networks and landlines will move from $1.25 to $1.39 per minute, exclusive of VAT.

bmobile said there will be a fixed rate for the first minute of each call.

Tests to bmobile numbers, other local numbers and international numbers will move from $0.45 to $0.55, exclusive of VAT.

International calls on weekends for destination groups one and two will cost $1, $2 for destination three and $6 for destination four. Each of these rates are per minute.

Destination group one includes the US , UK, Canada, Ireland. China and India.

Destination group two includes the Caribbean and Venezuela, while group three is "the rest of the world" and four is classed as other.

The countries under “other” are: Antarctica, Ascension, Christmas and Cocos Keeling Islands, Comoros, Cook Island, Cuba, Falkland Islands, Greenland, Guinea Bissau, Kiribati, Nauru Island, Niue Island, Norfolk Islands, Papua New Guinea, Sao Tome and Principe, Solomon Islands, Somalia, St Helena, Tokelau, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis and Futuna.

Day and evening rates remain the same.

The company thanked its customers for their support and understanding.