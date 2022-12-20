Sagicor continues work with community-based NGOs

Members of the sales team at Sagicor's Wayne Mohammed branch in San Fernando engaged with the students of Rhe’s Homework Centre. The husband and wife team that manage the centre were presented with funds to buy furniture for the centre that will support the needs of the students in the district. Photo courtesy Sagicor

Sagicor is continuing its drive to work with community organisations that focus on literacy and youth development. So far, Sagicor has given funds to the Elphis Centre in Tunapuna, a pregnancy and family resource centre.

Agency manager Brian Dookeran and unit manager Damian Cuffy presented the funds to Elphis executive director Rebekah Ali-Gouveia. The funds will be used to support the centre and the 15 mothers that are in the NGO’s transitional programme.

