Ramsey-Moore: More $ for single pan winners, Pan players remittances may come back

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore.

Single pan band winners were surprised with additional prize money on Friday.

Each of the 30 competing bands received between $50,000 to $10,000 more than the initial prize. Winners between one to 20 received an additional $50,000 while 21 to 30 received $10,000.

San Juan’s Chord Masters Steel Orchestra received their prize money for winning the first title of Carnival 2023 plus $50,000 more. In total, the band received $300,000.

The band initially won $250,000.

The 30 single pan bands competed in the finals held on December 7 at the Queen’s Park Savannah. Chord Masters were the winners with San Juan East Side Symphony placing second and Tragarete Road’s Newtown Boys placing third.

There are usually 20 bands in the finals. However, heavy rains in November resulted in the cancellation of the semi-finals on November 26.

All 30 semi-finalists were given a spot in the finals.

At the prize-giving ceremony on Friday held at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, Pan Trinbago’s president Beverley Ramsey-Moore said the organisation was negotiating to have players’ remittances return.

She said the organisation was negotiating with the corporate TT and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts.

Ramsey-Moore said, “We have been seeing a buy-in from corporate sector and Government to the work we are doing at this time. We have cleaned up our act and now able to produce clean, audited financial statements and so Pan Trinbago is on a path of growth and development.

“I believe we are able to convince Government and private sector to give us that support.”

Players stopped receiving remittances in 2018.

She said Pan Trinbago was in discussion with Tourism, Culture and the Arts minister Randall Mitchell to “see the return of the remittance” and was waiting on a response from him.

Ramsey-Moore said the negotiations for the increased prize money began shortly after the finals when the organisation recognised how much effort the bands put into their performances.

She added there were increased expenses for these bands given the cost of costuming and professional arrangers.

Chord Masters’ manager Richard De Coteau said the band’s win was dedicated to its founding members like his father, Eugene.

He said the extra $50,000 was a blessing in disguise.

“We worked hard. The prize money is not really the joy, it is the winning because of the things the band has been going through for the past 40 plus years. It is really a tribute to the older heads who formed Chord Masters.

“It is moral victory for me and the community of Laventille Road, Febeau Village, San Juan.”