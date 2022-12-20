Prestige fetes to raise funds for smart classrooms

Patrons pose at launch of Prestige Carnival fete. The event takes place on January 29, 2023. - Yvonne Webb

For the past decade, the Prestige Foundation fete has grown from a small semi-inclusive fete, proposed as an income stream, to become a premium all-inclusive Carnival event.

Now in its 11th year, chairman Stephen Samlalsingh said after socialising surrendered to the pandemic for the past two years, “people are ready to party and party hard.”

The January 29, 2023 all-inclusive Carnival fete was launched on December 13 at C3 Courtyard with a host of artiste including Sekon Sta, Raymond Ramnarine, Preddy, Joshua Regrello, Travis World among others, giving a taste of what Samlalsingh said would be their best effort ever.

For the Palace-themed event, he said, the treatment would be royal.

“We are lifting the bar. We may take a hit in terms of profit, but we are investing heavily on quality food, drinks, music, artistes. A lot of the big-name artistes will be there, including Kees (Dieffenthaller), Patrice Roberts, Raymond Ramnarine, past ‘Pres boy’ Nishard Mayrhoo, and more names than I can remember at this moment.”

While the venue has always been Presentation College school grounds at Carib Street, San Fernando, patrons come from across the country and the globe where many of their past students have settled.

For the past ten years, Prestige Foundation, made up of old boys, has raised millions for the upkeep of its alma mater. Although the event was cancelled for the past two years, Samlalsingh said they did not really take a big hit because they scored quite a profit at their last venture in 2020.

“The fete was on February 20 and two weeks later, covid19 shut down the country. We were able to sustain the school during that period because we enjoyed a good profit.”

Proceeds from the 2023 fete, would go to creating smart classrooms for the school which is now celebrating its 75th anniversary.

“The school is old, we want to modify the classrooms, make them smart classrooms. We have done a couple already and over the next couple of years we want to do all 20 classrooms.”

All classrooms have already been air-conditioned.

Profits will also be used to improve the college’s sporting facilities.

Tickets are priced at $1,200.