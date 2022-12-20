Moore hosts football and family day in Grande

National football Reon Moore. Photo by Roger Jacob

NATIONAL footballer Reon Moore will host a football tournament and family day on Friday at the Old Trafford Ground, Foster Road, Sangre Grande.

The one-day event, titled Love and Football, will feature 7-a-side matches, giveaways for children and an after party. Action kicks off at 8.30am.

The winners of the football tournament will receive $10,000. There will also be prizes for MVP ($500), Most Goals ($500), Best Goalie ($500) and Best Under-21 Player ($500).

Registration is $1,000 per team.

For more information call 396-9325, 301-0688 or 678-1627.