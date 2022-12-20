Man shot in Williamsville identified as Venezuelan

THE man found with gunshot wounds on the roadway in Williamsville over the weekend has been identified.

The police named him as Alexis Jose Herriera of Venezuela. He had been staying in south Trinidad. No further details were given.

At around 8.45 pm on Sunday, residents of Ben Lomond Village heard several gunshots and on checking, found the then-unidentified man unconscious with wounds to his upper body and head.

Gasparillo police were alerted, and Cpl Roopnarine, PC Felmin, and other police responded as well as EHS personnel.

The victim was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where a doctor declared him dead around 10.15 pm.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police, among them PCs Sewdath and Bernard, also visited the scene.

An autopsy is set for this week at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James. The police do not have a motive, and no one has been held. Cpl Callender is leading investigations.