Less govt the answer

THE EDITOR: In recent weeks, I have noticed more and more calls for power to be concentrated in the hands of government ministers.

One Maha Sabha spokesman wants to do away with the Teaching Service Commission and have the Education Minister take over its functions. A former government minister and financial consultant suggests that ministers should have the power to hire and fire instead of the public service. One Tobago commentator argues that island’s prospects can be improved by more state involvement in business and education.

Criticism of government seems to always follow this pattern. Commentators outline a litany of inefficiencies in various state bodies, then conclude that the solution is more government.

Logically, however, their own arguments should lead them to conclude that less government would result in more efficiency and less wastage of precious resources and scarce revenues. This is not only logical but fact: countries with the highest level of economic freedom have the most robust economies and fewer social problems.

If we want to rebuild the TT economy and solve social problems from crime to unemployment to poor education, we need a political party that promises less government. Unfortunately, PNM, UNC, MSJ, NTA and every other entity seem to want to use government mainly to increase their own power and wealth.

ELTON SINGH

Couva