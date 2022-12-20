Leonardo Julien hits unbeaten 52 in Red Force trial

LEONARDO Julien showed his quality with an unbeaten half century on the opening day of a three-day TT Red Force trial match at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on Monday.

Julien, a former West Indies Under-19 player, ended the day on 52 not out as the Imran Khan XI closed on 156/4 in 58 overs as rain prevented a full day of cricket. The left-handed Julien hit five fours in his 117-ball knock.

The experienced pair of Jason Mohammed and Khan scored 38 and 30 not out respectively. Mohammed struck three fours and one six in his 58-ball innings.

Julien and Khan have already added 77 runs for the fifth wicket.

Bowling for the Darren Bravo XI, off spinner Bryan Charles grabbed 2/36 in 12 overs.

The Red Force are preparing for the 2023 Cricket West Indies Four-Day Championships.