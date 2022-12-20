Art dealer killed at beach house, hours before 67th birthday

Mark Pereira

ART gallery owner and curator Mark Pereira was shot dead at his vacation home in Blanchisseuse on Monday night, hours before his 67th birthday.

Pereira, owner of 101 Art Gallery in Woodford St, Woodbrook, was reportedly alone, reading on his bed, when he was shot by one or more intruders during a house break-in.

Police said they could not share any more details as the matter was under investigation.

Dulcie Nieves, Pereira's friend and business partner for over 30 years, told Newsday Pereira's many colleagues and friends were left traumatised by the news.

"We are still trying to come to grips (and get the facts) ourselves because no one was there," Neaves said.

Pereira was not married and had no children.

Nieves said Pereira was in Blanchisseuse to "get away from the mad Christmas rush and crowd."

Pereira, who opened his popular art gallery in 1991, "lived for and loved the arts," Nieves said.

"His waking moment was about art."

The art gallery is renowned for its display of exclusively original pieces from the most recognisable local artists.