Arima Race Club executive re-elected unopposed

Robert Bernard - Joel Bailey

ON SUNDAY, the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Arima Race Club (ARC) was held.

The AGM was announced a month in advance to elect members for the positions of president, first vice-president, second vice-president and six management committee members.

All candidates were unopposed. The management committee of the ARC will be headed by Robert Bernard (president), Jerry Narace (first vice-president) and Gary Pierre (second vice-president).

The Management Committee will be headed by Arima Race Club CEO Derek De Caires, Dale Kalloo, Kama Maharaj, John O'Brien, Dr Jagdis Suratsingh and Lance Warner.

It was also stated that stakes will be increased for the 2023 local racing season.